Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -15,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $687.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 16.37 and a current ratio of 16.37.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.18 million. Analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOD shares. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

