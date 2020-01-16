Gladstone Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 107,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,042. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLAD shares. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Gladstone Capital currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

