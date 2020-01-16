Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,439.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,356.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,248.24. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,442.63. The firm has a market cap of $986.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

