Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. Getty Realty has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in Getty Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Getty Realty by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.