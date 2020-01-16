GET Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,065.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $33,065.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003849 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.33 or 0.05995225 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027404 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034913 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128154 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001466 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

