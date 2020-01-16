Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) Trading 1.3% Higher

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.88 ($2.75) and last traded at A$3.83 ($2.72), 452,885 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,510,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.78 ($2.68).

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.41.

In other Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia news, insider Georgette Nicholas 108,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan-to-value ratio residential mortgage loans.

