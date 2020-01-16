Genpact (NYSE:G) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $50.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genpact traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 23006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on G. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,742.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,541,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,893,000 after acquiring an additional 869,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,669 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,431,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,293,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,886,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

