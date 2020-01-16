Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,249. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.60.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 42.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.