Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 23.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.
GCO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,442. The stock has a market cap of $653.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Genesco has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $53.20.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genesco by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Genesco by 12.5% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Genesco by 18.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $204,000.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
