General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.6% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 16,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.16.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $182.72. The stock had a trading volume of 383,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.