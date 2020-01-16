GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 43,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,062. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $782.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.91. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $96.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth $340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth $345,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 36.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.