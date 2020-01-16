Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) target price on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

Shares of LON:GYS traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 725 ($9.54). 279,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Gamesys Group has a 1 year low of GBX 652 ($8.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 818 ($10.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 705.64.

In other news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 34,900 shares of Gamesys Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £248,837 ($327,330.97).

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.