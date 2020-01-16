Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 145.90 ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON GAW traded down GBX 60 ($0.79) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,695 ($88.07). 98,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,007.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,074.72. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,785 ($36.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,314.85 ($83.07). The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

GAW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,750 ($62.48) price target for the company. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Games Workshop Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,022 ($66.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,373.54 ($7,068.59).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

