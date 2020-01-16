Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

GLMD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.96. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 147,705 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

