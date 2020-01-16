Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE GCAP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 57,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,870. Gain Capital has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.11 million. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gain Capital will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

