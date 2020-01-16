G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. 21,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,635. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 148,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 298,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

