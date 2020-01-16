FY2021 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries NV Boosted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $14.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.42.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion.

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $91.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.96.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

