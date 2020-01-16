FY2020 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of GameStop in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

GME opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. GameStop has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after acquiring an additional 219,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GameStop by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,238,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,009 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $16,116,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 93.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter worth about $13,955,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

