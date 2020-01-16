FY2020 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Corp Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.