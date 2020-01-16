FY2020 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) Boosted by B. Riley

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$2.54 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.24.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.10 million.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

