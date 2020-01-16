FunFair (FUN) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. FunFair has a market cap of $18.86 million and $402,750.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, ZB.COM, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.03286553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00191626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00125458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, ZB.COM, Gate.io, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, IDEX, Binance, OKEx, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Livecoin, C2CX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.