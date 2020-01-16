Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLGT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $12.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Shares of FLGT opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $250.35 million, a P/E ratio of -73.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

