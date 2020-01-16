Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Up 5%

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.05, approximately 286,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 284,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. BidaskClub raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $262.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

