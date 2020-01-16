Front Yard Residential Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Front Yard Residential has a dividend payout ratio of -33.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Front Yard Residential has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $651.42 million, a P/E ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 30.66%. On average, analysts predict that Front Yard Residential will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RESI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

