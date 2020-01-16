Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €77.00 ($89.53) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

FRA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.50 ($90.12).

FRA:FRA opened at €72.14 ($83.88) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €75.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €75.48. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

