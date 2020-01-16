Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Receives $107.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.25. 416,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,251. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.76.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,471,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,432,000 after acquiring an additional 113,313 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,974,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,766,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,471,000 after acquiring an additional 382,833 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,966,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,006,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.