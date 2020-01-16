Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FVI. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$7.10 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of TSE FVI traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.11. The company had a trading volume of 200,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,549. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.22 and a twelve month high of C$6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.65 million and a PE ratio of 121.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.59.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$81.08 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

