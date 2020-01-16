FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,439.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,356.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,248.24. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,442.63. The firm has a market cap of $986.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

