FormulaFolio Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,156,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

