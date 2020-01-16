Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE:FOR opened at $20.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $953.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.87. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,828,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,187,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

