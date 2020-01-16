Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Up 13.8% in December

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,070,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 8,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 959,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,818. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $966.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Debo Mukherjee bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 150,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,383,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

