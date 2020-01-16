FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Reduced by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,318,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLT traded up $6.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.08. The stock had a trading volume of 988,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,418. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.24 and a one year high of $315.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.06.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

