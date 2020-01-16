Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVN. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.72. 369,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,182. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 484.80, a P/E/G ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.70. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $496,361.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,659.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $831,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 173,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,570 shares of company stock valued at $16,495,953 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 27.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

