Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-688 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.95 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2019

IntraDay guidance to 3.07-3.10 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Shares of FIVE opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average of $123.32. Five Below has a 52-week low of $95.52 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. Five Below’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

