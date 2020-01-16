FirstCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $68.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. FirstCoin has a market cap of $111,108.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00050092 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00074441 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,815.04 or 1.00481822 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00055527 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001425 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

