First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 290.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 106,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 131.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.01. 11,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,410. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

