First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Trading 1.2% Higher

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.20 and last traded at $148.19, 236,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 338,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.61.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.