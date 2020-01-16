First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.75 and last traded at $54.75, approximately 7,529,811 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 1,658,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $870,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $266,850.00. Insiders sold 58,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,809 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 114.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

