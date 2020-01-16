First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Down to $54.75

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.29, but opened at $54.75. First Solar shares last traded at $53.84, with a volume of 1,128,099 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $870,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 190 shares in the company, valued at $10,104.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $266,850.00. Insiders have sold 58,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,809 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in First Solar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,333 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in First Solar by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 533,763 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $29,869,000 after purchasing an additional 125,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in First Solar by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 5,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

