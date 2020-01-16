First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.93.

NYSE:FRC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.07. 1,898,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,229. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.69.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 68,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

