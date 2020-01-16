First Financial Corp IN Acquires 89 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $209.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.57 and a 200 day moving average of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

