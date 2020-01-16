First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. 1,212,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.90 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 34,175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,394,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,853,000 after buying an additional 4,381,271 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,337,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,810,000 after buying an additional 1,936,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,339,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 16,987.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 854,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 849,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 735,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

