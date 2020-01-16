FintruX Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,888.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 24% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $819,431.00 and approximately $1,888.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.06 or 0.03559994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00193831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028324 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

