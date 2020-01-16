Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stake Cut by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of FIS traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.22. 206,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.95.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.