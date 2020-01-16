Fetch.ai (FET) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.89 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $25.94 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, BitMax, Korbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.39 or 0.06017396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027463 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034707 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,998,789 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, BiKi, Dcoin, Bitbns, Bittrex, Hotbit, BitAsset, BitMax, Bitrabbit, HitBTC, KuCoin, Coinsuper, WazirX, Binance, Korbit, Coinall and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

