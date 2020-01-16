Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,576 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 2.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of CarMax worth $88,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 466.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $94.70. 81,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,311. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

