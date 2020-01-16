Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,255 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $167.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $173.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

