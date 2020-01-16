Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,885 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $31,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.48.

XLNX traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $101.36. 2,927,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,361. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.77. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

