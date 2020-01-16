Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,651 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Penske Automotive Group worth $21,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $246,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAG has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE PAG traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $48.49. 17,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.