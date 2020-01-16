Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,629 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Healthcare Services Group worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.16. 29,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.73. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.